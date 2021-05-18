House Speaker Pelosi backs 2022 Olympics diplomatic boycott

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics because of human rights abuses by China’s government. Pelosi is not advocating that countries keep their athletes home from the Winter Games. But she does think world leaders should stay away from next year’s Olympics. They are supposed to start six months after this year’s postponed Summer Olympics are scheduled to finish in Tokyo. New Jersey Republican Chris Smith opened Tuesday’s hearing by calling on the International Olympic Committee and the United States to find a new site for the 2022 Games or boycott the event.