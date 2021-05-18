Germany: 5th suspect arrested over Dresden jewelry theft

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators say they have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with the spectacular theft of 18th-century jewels from a Dresden museum in 2019. Prosecutors in Dresden said the 22-year-old, the twin brother of one of the men already in custody, was arrested at an apartment in Berlin on Monday evening. Four suspects were arrested in the German capital in November and December over the Nov. 25, 2019, theft of a large diamond brooch, a diamond epaulette and other treasures from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum but the man now arrested had twice managed to avoid capture. The suspects are accused of organized robbery and arson.