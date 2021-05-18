Fall Creek softball stops Gilman, other Tuesday scores
(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores
High school softball
River Falls 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4, Melrose-Mindoro 1
Fall Creek 4, Gilman 1
Thorp 15, Owen-Withee 0 (3 innings)
Durand 6, Osseo-Fairchild 2
Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Pepin/Alma 1 (6 innings)
Cornell/Lake Holcombe 12, Prairie Farm 2
Hayward 5, Cameron 0
Lincoln 23, Eleva-Strum 6 - game stopped in 5th inning due to rain
High school baseball
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Eau Claire North 0 - combined no-hitter for Memorial, game recap here
Cadott 10, Eau Claire Regis 5
River Falls 6, Rice Lake 5
Spooner 12, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2 (5 innings)
Bloomer 12, Cumberland 2 (6 innings)
Fall Creek 2, McDonell Central 1 (8 innings)
Blair-Taylor 13, Augusta 11
High school girls soccer
Chippewa Falls 6, Superior 1 - first conference win for the Cardinals since May 2018
Eau Claire Memorial 5, Menomonie 0
Regis/McDonell 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1
High school boys tennis
Eau Claire Regis 7, Ellsworth 0