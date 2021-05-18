Skip to Content

Fall Creek softball stops Gilman, other Tuesday scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school softball

River Falls 5, Eau Claire Memorial 3

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 4, Melrose-Mindoro 1

Fall Creek 4, Gilman 1

Thorp 15, Owen-Withee 0 (3 innings)

Durand 6, Osseo-Fairchild 2

Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Pepin/Alma 1 (6 innings)

Cornell/Lake Holcombe 12, Prairie Farm 2

Hayward 5, Cameron 0

Lincoln 23, Eleva-Strum 6 - game stopped in 5th inning due to rain

High school baseball

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Eau Claire North 0 - combined no-hitter for Memorial, game recap here

Cadott 10, Eau Claire Regis 5

River Falls 6, Rice Lake 5

Spooner 12, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 2 (5 innings)

Bloomer 12, Cumberland 2 (6 innings)

Fall Creek 2, McDonell Central 1 (8 innings)

Blair-Taylor 13, Augusta 11

High school girls soccer

Chippewa Falls 6, Superior 1 - first conference win for the Cardinals since May 2018

Eau Claire Memorial 5, Menomonie 0

Regis/McDonell 3, Altoona/Fall Creek 1

High school boys tennis

Eau Claire Regis 7, Ellsworth 0

Nick Tabbert

