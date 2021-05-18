EXPLAINER: How worrying is the variant first seen in India?

LONDON (AP) — For the first time in months, people across England are meeting indoors at pubs, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and elsewhere as coronavirus rules were relaxed across the country on Monday. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britons to be cautious and some of the scientists advising him say restrictions might need to be reimposed quickly because of a worrying variant first detected in India. The coronavirus variant first identified in India has been classified as a “variant of concern” the World Health Organization, meaning there is some evidence it spreads more easily between people, causes more severe disease, or might be less responsive to treatments and vaccines.