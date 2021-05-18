ECPD partners with Victory Auto to prevent thefts

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Following a steady increase in catalytic converter thefts, the Eau Claire Police Department is partnering with Victory Automotive to prevent more of these crimes.

According to ECPD, catalytic converters can be stolen in a matter of minutes, before being sold to salvage yards for several hundred dollars.

Lt. Ryan Dahlgren with ECPD said in 2019, there were seven cases of catalytic converter thefts. Then in 2020, there were 52, and 42 thefts have already been reported this year.

Dahlgren added these thefts are not unique to our area, and that Victory Auto reached out to the department after forming a similar partnership with stations in Minnesota.

"They have a branch in St. Paul, they had a joint operation with the St. Paul Police Department where they did the same thing," Dahlgren said. "They painted the catalytic converters, in that case with SPPE, and they approached us to do the same thing; to work in partnership, again, to mitigate the problem that we're all seeing."

This Saturday, Victory Auto will host a free drive-thru event at its location on Hamilton Ave., where people can drive through and have their catalytic converters painted bright orange. That signals to salvage yards the piece has been stolen.

It takes less than a minute to have your converter painted. That event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.