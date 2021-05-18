EC County Board votes to repeal mask ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A proposal to repeal the mask order in Eau Claire County won overwhelming approval from county board members on Tuesday.

By a vote of 23 to 3, with three members absent, the board voted to lift the mask ordinance, effective immediately.

Before the vote several county residents spoke in favor of repealing the ordinance.

The vote came several hours after the Eau Claire City Council voted to lift the city's mask ordinance.

The County Administrator's office says unvaccinated individuals are expected to continue to wear a mask and physically distance, according to CDC guidance.

And it says the CDC still recommends that schools use COVID prevention strategies, including masks and physical distance.