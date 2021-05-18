Eau Claire trading card store sees huge increase in demand

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Trading card stores around the country are seeing a huge increase in demand, so much so, that even a store in Eau Claire is limiting how many card packs someone can purchase.

Staffers with Games by James inside Oakwood Mall said trading cards like Yu-Gi-Oh!, Magic the Gathering, and Pokémon could be in stock at the store for months, but during the pandemic, a new shipment could easily sell out within a few hours.

Store manager Meredith Hayes said they normally receive 216 booster packs per crate from distributors, but lately they've gotten only 36 packs per order, forcing them to limit the cards to two or four packs per customer.

Hayes said they do expect a dip in trading card sales eventually, but believe a steady number of folks will continue to buy them.

"It's good to see that the games are healthy and flourishing. We really look forward to a time when we can actually get enough product to get everybody what they want because the customers are what keep us in business.," Hayes said. "We want to make sure that they're able to get the products that they want to play with their friends and family."

Hayes also believes the demand came from people feeling nostalgic and wanting something fun to do during quarantine.

Sports trading cards have also been flying off the shelves. Target even temporarily suspended the sale of sports and Pokémon trading cards from its physical stores after a fight over sports cards happened at a Target in Waukesha County.