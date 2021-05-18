Skip to Content

Eau Claire County Board affirms support for new highway department facility

New
9:48 pm Local NewsTop Stories
HWY FACILITY

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board is affirming their support for a new highway department facility, despite a jump in cost.

The county board voted unanimously with intent to move forward with the project. The original facility plan cost $26.6 million, but due to increasing cost of materials, the new estimate sits at $32.7 million.

The new highway facility will be built near Highway I and US 53 on the south side of Eau Claire.

Author Profile Photo

Shannon Hoyt

Shannon Hoyt started out as an intern in August 2017, moving to a full-time multi-media journalist and weekend anchor before becoming Daybreak anchor and now our 6 and 10 p.m. co-anchor.

More Stories

Skip to content