Eau Claire County Board affirms support for new highway department facility

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Board is affirming their support for a new highway department facility, despite a jump in cost.

The county board voted unanimously with intent to move forward with the project. The original facility plan cost $26.6 million, but due to increasing cost of materials, the new estimate sits at $32.7 million.

The new highway facility will be built near Highway I and US 53 on the south side of Eau Claire.