Eau Claire City Council repeals mask ordinance

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City Council has repealed the mask ordinance in the city.

In a meeting Tuesday afternoon, the council voted unanimously to repeal the ordinance.

Council member Catherine Emmanuel questioned if the mask ordinance could be put back into place if cases were to spike.

Assistant City Attorney Doug Hoffer said it would be OK to bring the ordinance back into place because of the continually-changing nature of the virus and said the new set of circumstances would allow for a new ordinance.

Lieske Giese, health director, said the county health board does not recommend keeping the mask ordinance in place. She said the mask is just one tool in fighting COVID-19 and she doesn't expect the case count to change drastically.

The first speaker in the public comment portion of the meeting said it is her choice if she gets vaccinated and her choice if she wears a mask.

The second speaker also spoke against the mask ordinance citing low case numbers and a high-vaccination rate among the most vulnerable population.

The first two speakers criticized the city council for not allowing the public to show up to the meeting and instead give their comments virtually. That prompted Council President Terry Weld to remind speakers the meeting is only about the mask ordinance and speakers should keep their comments to that topic.

Six community members spoke, all for repealing the mask ordinance.