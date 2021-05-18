Eau Claire bar owner fined for violating state health order

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Tuesday with the Eau Claire bar owner accused of failing to obey a state order related to the pandemic.

Kevin Patterson, owner of Double Days Bar and Grill on London Road, was accused of violating a state order in March 2020 that all bars and restaurants close except for delivery and takeout.

Investigators say he covered the windows and locked the door, but let customers in through the back door.

Tuesday in court, a charge of violating health rules was reduced to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Judge John Manydeeds ordered Patterson to pay a $100 fine and court costs for a total of $579.