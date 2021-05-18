Dubai police warn ‘wild cat’ stalks residential neighborhood

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai police are warning the inhabitants of a residential neighborhood of the skyscraper-studded city that a “wild cat” has gotten loose in the area. Police didn’t name the animal at large, though the government’s Dubai Media Office said officers were combing the city’s The Springs neighborhood for the cat. Police urged the public to call them if they spotted the animal. It’s illegal to keep as pets endangered or threatened wildlife in the United Arab Emirates. But there have been numerous sightings of Emirati men in luxury cars accompanied by pet lions along for the cruise. A lion escaped from a house in Dubai’s Al Barsha neighborhood in 2016 before police seized it.