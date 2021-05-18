County board considers more expensive highway facility

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday night, the Eau Claire County Board is set to vote on a new highway facility that's more expensive than what was previously planned.

The original facility plan would cost $26.6 million, but due to the increasing cost of materials given the pandemic, the new estimate sits at $32.75 million.

The vote will approve or deny the $32.75 million resolution. If approved, the new highway facility will be built near Highway I and US 53 on the south side of Eau Claire.

That meeting is slated for 7 p.m.