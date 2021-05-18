Clinic helps long-haul patients in London’s “COVID triangle”

LONDON (AP) — The east London district of Ilford sits in an area dubbed the “COVID triangle,” three outer London boroughs that have had some of Britain’s highest coronavirus infection rates. At nearby King George Hospital, a clinic has been set up to help patients suffering months after they were infected with COVID-19. It’s one of 83 “long COVID” clinics in England where medics and patients are grappling with the enduring effects of the virus. For taxi driver Gary Miller, recovery is agonizingly slow. He says there are times “I feel like I’m taking one step forward, and then all of a sudden — bang — I’m ill again and I take two steps back.”