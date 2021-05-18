Biden back behind the wheel, zooming away in electric truck

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden is back behind the wheel. The noted car enthusiast took a spin in a new electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michigan to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. He told reporters that it felt “great” to be driving again. The son of a car salesman, Biden is known for his love of cars, a fact that featured prominently in his 2020 run for president. But as vice president, he once lamented to Car and Driver that the Secret Service wouldn’t allow him to drive his treasured 1967 Corvette, declaring that be “the one thing I hate about this job.” The same is true now that he’s president.