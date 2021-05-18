Amazon to extend pause on police use of facial recognition

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will extend its ban on police use of its face-recognition technology beyond the one-year pause it announced last year. Amazon and other technology companies have been under pressure from civil rights activists and their own workers to halt the sale of face-recognition technology to law enforcement agencies. One concern is that the technology can incorrectly identify people with darker skin. Last June, Amazon announced that it would pause use of its facial-recognition for a year. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. didn’t say on Tuesday why its ban was extended or how long it would last.