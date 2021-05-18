Skip to Content

Agreement reached in business theft case

Updated
Last updated today at 7:17 pm
7:08 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
Sarah Girard

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $100,000 from her employer can avoid a felony conviction and possible prison time if she meets certain conditions.

Sarah Girard was accused of stealing the money while working as a bookkeeper for Don's Sheet Metal.

Girard pleaded guilty Tuesday but Judge Sarah Harless agreed that the felony charge will be dismissed if Girard pays back $156,626 at a rate of $1000 a month. She must also do 200 hours of community service, and cannot hold a job or volunteer in a position that involves handling finances.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content