Agreement reached in business theft case

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $100,000 from her employer can avoid a felony conviction and possible prison time if she meets certain conditions.



Sarah Girard was accused of stealing the money while working as a bookkeeper for Don's Sheet Metal.



Girard pleaded guilty Tuesday but Judge Sarah Harless agreed that the felony charge will be dismissed if Girard pays back $156,626 at a rate of $1000 a month. She must also do 200 hours of community service, and cannot hold a job or volunteer in a position that involves handling finances.