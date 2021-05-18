3 inmates killed in 1 week as feds sue Alabama over prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three men have been killed in apparent inmate-on-inmate assaults in Alabama prisons this month. The prison system says the killings happened from May 4 through May 8 at Fountain, Limestone and Bullock prisons. One man, 23-year-old Ian Rettig, died the day before he was set to be released. No one has been charged in the deaths, but the prison system says it won’t tolerate violence and all three cases are under investigation. The deaths come amid a federal lawsuit accusing Alabama prisons of excessive violence. The state says it has problems but denies that its prisons are unconstitutional.