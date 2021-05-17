Wisconsin gas prices remain 15 cents below national average

(WAOW) — Gas prices are continuing to rise in Wisconsin and throughout the nation.

In the last week, gas prices rose 3.4 cents in the state, according to GasBuddy. Even with prices increasing for three weeks in a row, Wisconsin’s average for a gallon of gas hasn’t breached $3; the average is at $2.88.

Still, it’s the highest average price for a gallon of gas since 2014. It’s also 14.8 cents higher than last month and $1.12 higher than this time last year.

GasBuddy says Wisconsin drivers could pay as little as $2.65/g and as $3.19/g at the pumps.

The national average climbed 6.4 cents in the last week, hitting a $3 average on May 12. Although experts don’t anticipate prices to last above $3, as of Monday the national average for gas is $3.03.

That’s up 16.8 cents from last month and $1.17/g higher than this time last year.

Experts still say they anticipate the prices to drop back down soon, especially in states most impacted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, although Memorial Day demand could impact how quickly.