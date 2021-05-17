Trump to speak at North Carolina GOP convention on June 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump will speak at North Carolina’s annual state Republican Party convention next month. Party officials announced Monday that Trump will speak at the June 5 convention dinner in Greenville. Trump has expressed interest in running for president again in 2024 but has not yet announced a decision. North Carolina GOP party leaders are hoping he’ll keep playing a role in state politics and help the party in the upcoming 2022 midterms. A party spokeswoman said Trump’s speech will be off-limits to the media and that journalists won’t be able to view it in any way.