Target: Fully vaccinated shoppers, employees don’t need masks

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - If you are planning a Target run on your lunch hour or anytime soon, you can choose to leave your mask at home if you are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New rules from the store say it is following CDC guidance.

Here is Target's full statement:

The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance, Target no longer requires fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments. Mask guidance on Target's website

