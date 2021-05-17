Summer is back! Heat, humidity and thunderstorms all week

Summer is back! The title says it all. But the question is, are you ready to turn on the A/C already?

Monday will be warm but pleasant. High temperatures will climb towards 80. The sun will be out with a few passing clouds and the humidity will stay low.

High pressure will hold us in that clear sky overnight. A cold front will move through Tuesday afternoon which will hold temps in the mid 70s. We'll also see a round of scattered showers after about 3 pm.

The muggy meter comes out of storage starting Wednesday. Dew points will climb into the 60s the rest of the week leaving us with a sticky feeling as we climb back towards the 80s.

This will leave us unsettled through the second half of the week. Scattered thunderstorms mix into the forecast almost everyday this week. As of now, severe weather isn't in the forecast, but we will have to watch the changing conditions each day.