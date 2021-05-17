Sudan fires top judge, accepts prosecutor’s resignation

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has announced the resignation of the country’s chief prosecutor and the firing of the top judge. No reasons were given Monday for the resignation of Public Prosecutor Taj al-Ser Ali al-Hebr and the removal of Neamat Abdullah Mohamed Kheir from her job as chief of the judiciary. The development came amid growing criticism by activists of the justice system for purported delays in trials related to the crackdown on protesters during and after a popular uprising that led to the military’s overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019. The changes come a week after a protest in Khartoum demanding justice for the dozens killed in a 2019 deadly crackdown on protesters.