Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 5:01AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN

Special Weather Statement issued May 17 at 5:01AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MNNew
Areas of dense fog have developed this morning across parts of
west central Minnesota, southern Minnesota, central Minnesota, and
west central Wisconsin. This locally dense fog will reduce
visibility at times to a quarter mile or less through the mid
morning.
Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing
quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance
between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.