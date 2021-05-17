Rookie Edwards makes himself room in top trio for T-wolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves had their first extended opportunity over the final month of the season to play Karl-Anthony Towns together with D’Angelo Russell. The biggest takeaway from that stretch was that Anthony Edwards will be just as vital of a piece of their top trio. He led all NBA rookies with an average of 19.3 points per game and left the Timberwolves with no regret about making him the first overall pick in the draft. Though Minnesota missed the playoffs for the 16th time in 17 years, there is ample optimism within the organization after the way the team finished.