Police looking for missing teen who could be in Menomonie

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WQOW) - A 13-year-old girl is missing and police say it is possible she was dropped off in Menomonie.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, Samantha Stephenson, 13, was reported missing by the Saukville Police Department. It is believed she is with Brandon Morgan, 19.

Police say it is possible Stephenson and Morgan were dropped off in the area of Micheels Lane in Menomonie on Sunday. That is just off of Highway 25.

Stephenson was last seen wearing a white Rick and Morty sweatshirt and black sweat pants (as shown in photo below.) She might not have any shoes.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 715-232-1283 and reference case 2112473. Tips can always be submitted anonymously with Dunn County Crime Stoppers.