Memorial tennis tops North, other Monday scores

(WQOW) - Monday's local scores

High school boys tennis

Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 0

High school baseball

Bloomer 10, Altoona 1

Greenwood 24, Lincoln 2 (5 innings)

Elk Mound 16, Glenwood City 1 (6 innings)

Prescott 6, Somerset 1

High school softball

Osseo-Fairchild 6, Augusta 5 - Thunder trailed 5-0 in 5th inning, scored 3 runs in 6th, 2 runs in 7th for walkoff win; Skoug (O-F): game-winning hit, 2-4, 2 RBI; Frase (O-F); 2-3; Tepaska (AUGUSTA): 1-3, 2 RBI

Cadott 9, Athens 3

Greenwood/Loyal 8, Gilman 7

High school boys tennis

Medford 5, Eau Claire Regis 2