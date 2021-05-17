Memorial tennis tops North, other Monday scores

Memorial tennis tops North, other Monday scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Monday's local scores
High school boys tennis
Eau Claire Memorial 7, Eau Claire North 0
High school baseball
Bloomer 10, Altoona 1
Greenwood 24, Lincoln 2 (5 innings)
Elk Mound 16, Glenwood City 1 (6 innings)
Prescott 6, Somerset 1
High school softball
Osseo-Fairchild 6, Augusta 5 - Thunder trailed 5-0 in 5th inning, scored 3 runs in 6th, 2 runs in 7th for walkoff win; Skoug (O-F): game-winning hit, 2-4, 2 RBI; Frase (O-F); 2-3; Tepaska (AUGUSTA): 1-3, 2 RBI
Cadott 9, Athens 3
Greenwood/Loyal 8, Gilman 7
Medford 5, Eau Claire Regis 2