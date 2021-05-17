Madrigal, Mendick homer as White Sox pound Twins 16-4

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Madrigal had three hits, including his first major league homer, and Danny Mendick launched his first career grand slam as the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 16-4. Seven players had multiple hits for Chicago, which posted season highs in runs and hits, with 18. Dallas Keuchel was the beneficiary, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on seven hits. J.A. Happ was roughed up again by the White Sox. Happ permitted six runs in 3 2/3 innings and has given up 15 runs to Chicago in his past two starts.