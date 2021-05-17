Kennedy Swan turning laps, heads

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Kennedy Swan doesn't have a driver's license, but she does have a decade or race car driving experience, and more than a dozen checkered flags.

The Chippewa Falls native began racing go-karts when she was 5. As a 14-year-old, she recently won a WISSOTA Midwest Mods feature race at Red Cedar Speedway.

"It was shocking. I didn't think I was going to win, but I ended up getting the lead," Swan said a week later.

Kennedy's father Jason, a former driver, helps run the team.

"She's got a gift. When I say that - not everybody can just jump in a car and do what she does," Jason said. "She's got an eye for it, and a lot of people say raw talent."

Kennedy said she plans to run more than 30 races this season.