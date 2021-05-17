Skip to Content

Intensity from the outset in Sunshine State playoff series

The first-ever playoff game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers could be tough to top. Or perhaps it’s just a taste of what’s to come in their opening-round Sunshine State series. The defending champion Lightning take a 1-0 lead into Game 2 Tuesday night in Sunrise, Florida. The intrastate foes had never faced off in the playoffs until Sunday, when the Lightning won a physical, dramatic thriller, 5-4. Also trying to rally from 1-0 deficits at home Tuesday will be the Pittsburgh Penguins against the New York Islanders, and the Vegas Golden Knights against the Minnesota Wild. 

Associated Press

