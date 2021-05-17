Heat and humidity headed our way

It was a beautiful start to the week with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s across the Chippewa Valley. Today's warmth came with no humidity, with dew points only in the 40s.

That's about to change though, as high pressure sets up across the eastern half of the country, funneling warm and humid air from the south into the upper Midwest. We'll start to feel sticky by Tuesday afternoon, as dew points rise to near 60. Dew points continue to climb into the mid 60s by Wednesday, as we transition to full-on summer weather.

Monday night starts mostly clear with temperatures falling into the low 50s. There will once again be a chance for patchy fog early Tuesday morning. Clouds also begin to approach from the south Tuesday. We'll see an increase in clouds throughout the morning, and by afternoon, there will be a chance for scattered showers. Isolated thunder is possible, but better chances arrive later in the week.

Cloud cover Tuesday afternoon will likely keep temperatures slightly cooler in the mid 70s, but by Wednesday the heat is on. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with highs near 80. Even warmer weather settles in late week, setting the stage for a sticky start to the weekend. If you haven't turned on the AC yet this year, you might have to by the weekend.

Each day from Tuesday onward will have at least a slight chance for showers or thunderstorms, but all day rain is not expected, and most days should have plenty of dry hours. Any rain that we do get will be highly beneficial. We are more than halfway through the month and have still only seen 0.03" of rain.