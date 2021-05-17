Governor’s OK means S Carolina now allows open carry of guns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster says he has signed into law a bill allowing people with concealed weapons permits from the state to carry their guns in the open. McMaster said Monday he was keeping his promise to sign any bill that protects or expands gun rights. The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks. They can to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing or in their vehicle anywhere there isn’t a sign prohibiting it. The law goes into effect in 90 days or about mid-August. The law also eliminates a $50 permit fee to get a concealed weapons permit. Fingerprinting and background checks remain.