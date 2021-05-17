Georgia’s Lt. Governor won’t run again after taking on Trump

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor, one of the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict false claims of November election fraud, has announced he won’t seek reelection in 2022. Monday’s move had been previously telegraphed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan. Contradicting Trump has given Duncan a national platform. But it also has made him a target among many Republicans. Duncan says he will work on building what he calls a GOP 2.0 organization. The group says it aims to rebuild a Republican party that is not dominated by Trump. Duncan is also writing a book about party rebuilding efforts. Several Republicans are considering running for lieutenant governor in Georgia.