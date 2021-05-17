Election watchdog says no credible proof of Myanmar fraud

BANGKOK (AP) — An independent election monitoring organization says the results of last November’s voting in Myanmar were representative of the will of the people, rejecting the military’s allegations of massive fraud that served as its reason for seizing power. The Asian Network for Free Elections says in a new report that procedural safeguards helped make the polling process transparent and reliable. Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in the Nov. 8 polls, which should have secured it a second five-year term in office. But on Feb. 1, the military arrested Suu Kyi and dozens of other top officials and seized power.