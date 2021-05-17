Eau Claire School Board discusses 2022 referendum timeline

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After previously pushing a referendum vote to next April, on Monday night, the Eau Claire School Board discussed a potential new timeline for a multi-million dollar referendum.

The timeline involves budget planning for the next school year, shaping a referendum question by September, and adopting a resolution by August 2022.

Last year, the school board approved a timeline to get a referendum on the ballot this April, but due to COVID-19, the board voted last September to delay things by one year, pushing the vote to spring of 2022.

And on Monday night, they suggested delaying a vote even further to November 2022.

Because of the pandemic, Superintendent Michael Johnson said they'd have significant challenges meeting deadlines for an April 2022 referendum.

"We've switched instructional models for three levels since February, and we're still dedicating immense time in preparing for next school year. This work requires tremendous focus from many employees in specific groups in our organization. We simply do not presently have the ability to have a successful campaign for the past timeline," Johnson said.

Johnson also said the current situation with student enrollment needs further clarity before beginning preparations and presentations.

The school board has not yet decided if the referendum will focus on maintenance projects, new construction, operational costs, or a mixture.

The timeline also includes construction beginning the summer of 2023 pending a successful referendum.

The school board did not vote on anything regarding the referendum.