Eau Claire businesses preparing to adjust mask policies

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The latest CDC guidance suggests those who are fully vaccinated can leave the mask at home. But if you're headed to downtown Eau Claire, does that mean you can enter a store without a face covering?

News 18 reached out to multiple downtown shops to find out the answer; one of those was Tangled Up In Hue.

The store's co-owner said as of now, the policy remains that everyone who enters the shop needs to wear a mask, but that plans are already underway to change that policy following an Eau Claire City Council decision.

"If the city does move to remove that mask mandate, then we will be changing that policy," Erin Klaus said. "We basically will be inviting all patrons to do what they feel is best. So, our staff is all fully vaccinated and will be wearing pins while in the store to make sure that people are comfortable with us without masks."

Klaus said those pins are free and available to anyone. They were designed with the intention of relieving some of the anxiety that's come out of the CDC guidance, with fully vaccinated people wanting to ensure those around them that they're still following health officials' suggestions, and taking the pandemic seriously.

Many of the other businesses News 18 spoke to said they are beginning to plan their own changes in policies, but are awaiting the decision of the city council on whether the mask mandate will be removed. If it is, business owners said they're prepared to adjust their own policies to mirror that of Eau Claire council members.

The council is voting on that mandate Tuesday at 4 p.m.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker