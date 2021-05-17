Does your child still need to wear a mask?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While the CDC says that people fully vaccinated can remove their masks, what does that guidance mean for children who are not old enough to receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

Eau Claire City-County Health Department director Lieske Giese says there are roughly 20,000 people in Eau Claire County 16 and under. For families with children that are too young to receive a vaccine, she says it is still very important that children continue to wear masks in public settings - such as school and daycare.

"For those families that have people under the age of 12 in their homes, certainly when you are out in public spaces and going to public events, remember that we have 50 percent or so of people in Eau Claire County that have been vaccinated," Giese said.

Giese said that children under 12 continuing to wear masks in public settings will help to slow the transmission of COVID-19 throughout the community.