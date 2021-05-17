Cyprus president unveils ‘ambitious’ economic stimulus plan

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus has unveiled a 4.4 billion euro ($5.34 billion) economic stimulus plan which he described as the “most ambitious ever” in the country’s 61-year history as an independent republic. Nicos Anastasiades said Monday the five-pronged plan is projected to add another 7% to the gross domestic product over the next five years and at least 11,000 new jobs in the European Union-member country with a population of approximately 875,000. Anastasiades said the plan will draw 1.2 billion euros in funding from the EU-approved Recovery and Resilience program, 1.8 billion euros from the EU’s Structural and Investment Funds as well as a projected 1.4 billion euros in private investment or collaborations between the private and public sectors.