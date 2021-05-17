Case dismissed in officer’s use of pepper spray amid protest

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge has dismissed charges against a former police officer seen on video lowering the mask of at least one protester before dousing a group with pepper spray as they knelt on a city interstate during a demonstration last summer. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Municipal Court Judge William Austin Meehan ruled Monday that ex-SWAT officer Richard Paul Nicoletti had been authorized by his commanders to clear the highway during protests over the death of George Floyd and had been given pepper spray as a tool to do so. District Attorney Larry Krasner vowed to “vigorously pursue charges” in the case.