Calls mount for Gaza-Israel cease-fire, greater US efforts

Pressure is increasing from U.S. lawmakers seeking a cease-fire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Two prominent senators are asking both sides to stop the violence. The top senators on the foreign relations subcommittee for the region, Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy and Indiana Republican Todd Young, say Israeli and Palestinian officials must recognize that “too many lives have been lost and must not escalate the conflict further.” President Joe Biden has given no signs of stepping up public pressure on Israel to agree to an immediate cease-fire even though some Democrats say the Biden administration should get more involved. Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes across Gaza and militants have launched more than 3,100 rockets into Israel since the fighting began.