British official says UK-EU relations ‘bumpy’ after Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Brexit minister says post-Brexit relations between the U.K. and the European Union are likely to be “bumpy” for some time. The two sides have been wrangling over new trading arrangements, and David Frost said Monday that talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far. Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland. Frost urged the EU to show “pragmatism,” but the bloc argues that Britain must abide by the legally binding treaty it agreed to just last year.