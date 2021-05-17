Biden to share an additional 20 million vaccine doses, 80 million total, with world in next 6 weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. will share an additional 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world in the coming six weeks.

According to a senior administration official, the doses would come from existing U.S. production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks.

The move comes as domestic demand for shots drops and global disparities in distribution have grown more evident and will bring the total U.S. commitment to 80 million.

Biden said Monday from the White House that “we know America will never be fully safe until the pandemic that’s raging globally is under control.”

The administration previously committed to share about 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine by the end of June.

Biden is also tapping his COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients to lead the administration's efforts to share doses with the world. It isn't yet clear which countries will receive them.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker