Biden plan would pick winners, losers in move to green jobs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some companies are looking to President Joe Biden’s giant infrastructure proposal to help transform the automotive sector as electric vehicles shift from a luxury niche to mainstream America. Biden’s plan reflects an effort to accelerate certain sectors of the economy with the belief they’ll become the engines for growth in the decades to come. In Georgia, school bus-maker Blue Bird has visions of going from selling a few hundred electric buses a year to 15,000. In Michigan, Ford plans to produce an all-electric version of its F-150 pickup truck. Biden will visit Ford’s electric vehicle center in Michigan on Tuesday.