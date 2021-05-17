Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariana Grande is a newlywed. A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez. Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It wasn’t not clear when the wedding took place. The 27-year-old singer and 25-year-old Gomez announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic. Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd.