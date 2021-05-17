AP source: NTSB chairman to step down at end of June

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board will step down from his position at the end of June. A person familiar with the matter tells the AP that the Biden administration is expected to nominate a fellow board member to replace him. Robert Sumwalt has served as chairman of the board since 2017. Sumwalt is expected to be replaced by Jennifer Homendy, who has served as a board member since 2018. Homendy had previously worked as a staff director for a House subcommittee.