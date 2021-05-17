American Airlines jet returns to San Jose after engine issue

SAN JOSE (AP) — Federal officials say they’re looking into an engine incident that caused an American Airlines plane to return to San Jose shortly after takeoff on Monday. The airline says pilots shut down one of the two engines after an indicator light came on. American Airlines flight 2049 was headed for Phoenix but didn’t get very far. Shortly after takeoff, pilots circled around and returned to Mineta San Jose International Airport. The airline says the plane landed without incident, and there were no injuries. The plane was carrying 112 passengers and five crew members.