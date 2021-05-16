You Ask, We Answer: What’s next for the State Theatre?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Its marquee once lit up Eau Claire's downtown, but the State Theatre has been dark for quite some time now. From a flood to funding, that historic building couldn't seem to catch its big break. For our most asked you ask, we answer question: what is next for the State Theatre?

Opening in 1926, the State Theatre has been through a lot over the years but has always remained an arts hub for Eau Claire. Walking into the State Theatre is like being transported to its beginnings, showing vaudeville plays and silent films. And it's the beauty in that history that made Mo Hashlamoun want to buy it in 2019.

"I actually came to this building a couple times and I fell in love with it right away," Hashlamoun said.

He was worried that another buyer might tear it down.

"I know what it means to the community so I decided to buy it to preserve it," Hashlamoun said.

It was while looking at buying the building he met Joe Luginbill, president of the Luginbill Children's Foundation. Hashlamoun said Luginbill showed him a business plan, to rent out the offices in the building and using the stage for local arts. Hashlamoun as the building's owner, and Luginbill as the tenant who would invest the money to renovate the State Theatre.

"None of those promises actually got delivered," Hashlamoun said.

While he knew Luginbill was struggling with money toward the end of 2019, Hashlamoun said he was not aware of how much he was behind in utilities until seeing it in the local news.

"Unfortunately you get bad tenants, you get good tenets, but with the Joe situation, he actually made more damage to the building than what he was supposed to do in improvements," Hashlamoun said.

It's been well over a year since Luginbill left the city and the theatre, but the State has not been sitting empty this whole time. Hashlamoun uses some of the offices for his business, and recently, the Eau Claire Police used the stage for a training exercise. And even though there is no set timeline, his plan is to have the State be a theatre again.

"For it to go back to full function, I think we just need to put back the lighting and the sound system and some cleaning and it should be back to work," Hashlamoun said.

The pandemic has been the biggest hurdle to re-opening, Hashlamoun said, as social distancing recommendations would make it hard to turn a profit on any events held in the theatre. But he is looking for new tenets, and is getting ready to welcome people back inside.

So in short, what is going on with the State Theatre?

"We are working on getting it ready, slowly but surly," Hashlamoun said.