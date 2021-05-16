Tax deadline is Monday; what to do if you need an extension

(WKOW) -- The Internal Revenue Service and the state of Wisconsin pushed back the tax return deadline this year, from the usual April 15 to May 17, due to COVID-19.

Extension requests can be filed with the IRS if you won't make the May 17 deadline and want to avoid late filing penalties.

When you request an extension from the IRS website, you will automatically receive an extension from the state.

The IRS recommends you keep a copy of your extension application (Form 4868) and reminds taxpayers if you get an extension to file your return, you will still owe interest on any tax not paid by May 17.

You can avoid interest charges during the extension period by paying any estimated amount owed by May 17, using a 2020 Wisconsin Estimated Tax Voucher.

Taxpayers can still file their state income taxes with the Wisconsin e-file tool on the Department of Revenue website or using third-party software.