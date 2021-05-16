Special Weather Statement issued May 16 at 6:35AM CDT by NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
Patches of dense fog will be possible through mid-morning across
east central Minnesota and west central WI, including along the
Interstate 35 and Interstate 94 corridors. The fog may be dense
in spots with visibilities down to a quarter mile or less at
times.
Motorists are advised to prepared for visibilities changing
quickly over short distances, slow down and leave extra distance
between vehicles as needed, and use low beam headlights.