Quiet weather on the fourth anniversary of the Chetek tornado

Four years ago today, the longest tornado ever recorded in the state of Wisconsin carved an 83 mile long path through four counties. The tornado touched down just before 4:45 p.m. on May 16, 2017 in southeastern Polk County. It continued east into Barron and Rusk County, packing top estimated winds of 140 mph.

Chetek was hit especially hard, where high-end EF2 tornado damage occurred, but the tornado reached its peak EF3 intensity north of the Village of Conrath in Rusk County. The tornado weakened as it moved east, before eventually dissipated in southwest Price county just after 7:00 p.m.

Unfortunately the destruction wasn't limited to structures and homes. The tornado killed one man north of Chetek, and injured 25 people.

Four years later, the weather is far from severe. It was a quiet end to the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 70s and partial sunshine across the area.

From here, temperatures increase and it will even feel summer-like for much of the week. The week starts on a warm and mostly sunny note with highs near 80, before warm but unsettled conditions settle in for the rest of the week.

High pressure will set up over the eastern half of the country, allowing moisture to get pumped into the area from the south. Starting Tuesday afternoon, we will have on and off rain and thunderstorm chances for the duration of the week, with highs in the upper 70s.

The best chances for thunderstorms will be later in the week, when there will actually be a bit of humidity to the air and temperatures will likely rise into the low 80s. While rain will not be constant, each day will feature at least a slight chance for showers or storms. Any rainfall we do pick up will be highly beneficial.