Skip to Content

Next Digital trading halted after Jimmy Lai’s assets frozen

New
9:01 pm National news from the Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — The Hong Kong stock exchange has halted the trading of Next Digital shares, days after authorities froze assets belonging to its founder Jimmy Lai. Next Digital said in a filing that it requested the halt after the freeze was announced Friday. Next Digital published pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily, and the company was founded by Lai, its controlling shareholder. The freeze comes as Lai and nine other pro-democracy activists appeared in court Monday, facing charges related to inciting others to take part in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content